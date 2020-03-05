Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang conscious and recovering in ICU after fall at home

Aljunied MP Low Thia Kiang, former secretary-general of the Workers' Party (WP), is currently in the intensive care unit of a hospital, after suffering a head injury from a fall at home on Thursday (Apr 30).

The party said in a media statement on Sunday (May 3), that he is conscious and is currently being monitored.

"He is being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit. Mr Low is conscious. Mr Low's family has requested for privacy so he can focus on his recuperation."

In Mr Low's absence from work, the other Aljunied GRC MPs will cover his constituency duties, assisted by former NCMP Gerald Giam.

Aljunied GRC MP and former Workers’ Party Secretary-General Mr Low Thia Khiang suffered a head injury from a fall at... Posted by The Workers' Party on Saturday, May 2, 2020

Mr Low entered politics in 1988, losing in his first outing as a WP candidate in Tiong Bahru GRC. He became MP after winning the Hougang seat at his second election in 1991, and has served as an MP since.

Mr Low took over as secretary-general of the WP from Mr J.B. Jeyaretnam in 2001 and went on to lead the party for 17 years. He stepped down as secretary-general in 2018 and was replaced by Mr Pritam Singh.

He is credited with being the first opposition leader to win a group representation constituency when the WP team he led won Aljunied GRC in 2011.

As news spread of Mr Low's fall, PAP MPs and opposition leaders wished Mr Low well.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing wrote on Facebook: "I wish Mr Low a quick recovery. I just had a good, long conversation with him at the last Parliament sitting."

In turn, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin wrote: "I knew he had a fall when Pritam applied for leave from Parliament sitting for him but I didn't know that it was quite so serious. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family Mr Low. Wishing you speedy recovery."

Mr Goh Meng Seng, who leads opposition People's Power Party wished Mr Low a speedy recovery in a Facebook post. He credited Mr Low as his first political mentor when he joined the Workers' Party in 2001.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.