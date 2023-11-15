Former Workers' Party MP Yaw Shin Leong dies aged 47

SINGAPORE – Former Workers’ Party (WP) MP Yaw Shin Leong has died, according to posts on his social media accounts late on Tuesday night.

An obituary posted on Mr Yaw’s Facebook and LinkedIn accounts stated that he died on Nov 10. He was 47. No cause of death was stated.

The social media accounts are under the alias “Amos Rao”, which is the name Mr Yaw, who served as MP in 2011 and 2012, had gone by since at least 2017.

“Our hearts are broken with grief. You left us too soon, too sudden,” the obituary wrote.

“Your sudden passing leaves a void in our hearts that cannot be filled. We know you are in a better place. We love you deeply. You will live on forever in our hearts.”

The obituary described Mr Yaw as a beloved husband, father, brother, leader and soldier, and shared details of his wake.

“To friends of (the) media, Shin Leong’s passion for Singapore, his service in the National Service, and his contributions beyond politics have left indelible marks,” read the obituary, which also requested privacy for Mr Yaw’s family during this time of bereavement.

Mr Yaw served as an MP for Hougang in 2011, and was expelled from WP in 2012 for not addressing allegations of his extra-marital affair.

In 2021, he posted on Facebook as Amos Rao disputing WP chief Pritam Singh’s account of his departure from the party.

The Straits Times has reached out to WP for comment.

