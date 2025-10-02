Former Workers' Party politician Tang Liang Hong dies aged 90

Former Workers' Party (WP) politician Tang Liang Hong, who contested Cheng San GRC in 1997, died on Sept 15 at the age of 90.

An obituary published in The Straits Times on Thursday (Oct 2) indicated that his wake will be held at Woodlands Memorial Funeral Parlour from Oct 2 to 4, with a private farewell service to be held on Sunday (Oct 5).

No cause of death was given.

Tang was part of a five-member Wokers' Party (WP) team comprising former WP secretary-general Joshua Benjamin Jeyaretnam, Tan Bin Seng, Huang Seow Kwang and Abdul Rahim bin Osman, which contested Cheng San GRC.

They lost by about 9 per cent to the People's Action Party (PAP) team led by then- Minister for Education Lee Yock Suan.

The constituency was hotly contested as it was also Jeyaretnam's first electoral contest since 1984 after being barred from contesting due to his conviction for falsifying statements about the WP's accounts.

During the election campaign, the PAP accused Tang of being an anti-Christian Chinese chauvinist.

He later filed police reports against several PAP members, accusing them of making false statements and inciting religious groups against him.

Tang was later sued for defamation by 11 PAP politicians. He also faced charges from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore for tax evasion.

He later moved to Australia where he remained till he died.

Tang's daughter also posted about his passing on Facebook.

In a post seen by AsiaOne, Tang's daughter said that "this is his first return to Singapore in a while - his journey now [comes a] full circle, and he has come home".

