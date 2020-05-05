Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang out of ICU after 5 days following fall, now in general ward

SINGAPORE - Former Workers' Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang has been moved to a general ward after spending five days in the intensive care unit.

In a statement on Tuesday (May 5), the party said the Aljunied MP is now likely to remain there for a few more weeks to recuperate.

"Mr Low's family has asked us to convey their deep appreciation for all the good wishes sent to him for a speedy recovery," said WP.

Mr Low, 63, had been warded in the intensive care unit after he hurt his head in a fall at home on Thursday.

Other Aljunied MPs, assisted by former Non-Constituency MP Gerald Giam, have been covering his duties in his absence.

