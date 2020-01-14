Former Yale-NUS College student admits to filming videos of female schoolmates in shower

SINGAPORE - A Yale-NUS College student, who shared a suite residence on campus with five female schoolmates, shot nude videos of four of them while they were showering in their common bathroom on separate occasions.

The 26-year-old man, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the women's identities, pleaded guilty in court on Monday (Jan 13) to eight counts of insulting a woman's modesty. Another 16 similar charges will be considered during sentencing.

He committed the offences between August 2017 and March last year. They involved at least four different women as some of the victims were unidentified.

Professor Joanne Roberts, executive vice-president of academic affairs at Yale-NUS College, said the student was dismissed "for breaching the College’s code of conduct and posing a safety risk to our community. The dismissal took effect from end October 2019".

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Lim said that the man and his victims stayed in individual bedrooms at the suite. The four women were 22 years old at the time.

One of them returned to the suite at around 8pm on March 3 last year with her boyfriend and entered the bathroom to take a shower.

About five minutes later, the offender made his way to the closed bathroom door, placed his mobile phone above it and used the device to record her in the nude.

The woman heard noises outside and spotted his feet when she peered under the gap of the bathroom door.

She looked up and shouted for her boyfriend when she spotted the mobile phone. She then wrapped herself in a towel and ran out of the bathroom.