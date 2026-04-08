About 6% of foster parents deregistered annually over past 3 years: MSF

About 6 per cent of foster parents have been deregistered annually since 2023, said Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming on Wednesday (April 8).

The reasons why these foster parents decline to temporarily take in children who have been abused, abandoned or neglected include new family commitments, health and age-related factors, as well as relocation, he added.

Goh was responding to a series of parliamentary questions from Nominated Member of Parliament Neo Kok Beng.

Besides attrition rates, Neo, who is himself a foster parent, had asked whether the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is planning to issue guidelines for co-parenting arrangements between foster and biological parents.

As of December 2024, there were 530 foster children and 633 foster families — an increase from 614 foster families in 2023.

Goh replied that MSF is open to considering co-parent arrangements between foster and biological parents "where appropriate".

"Particularly to facilitate reunification of the child with the biological parents and where it is in the child’s best interests," he added.

To encourage more families to foster older children aged 13 and above, MSF had raised the monthly allowance in 2025 — from $1,100 to $1,300.

Meanwhile, those caring for foster children aged 13 and above who have special or medical needs will receive $1,800, an increase from $1,500.

The minimum household income and educational requirements for fostering applicants were also scrapped.

Moreover, foster families, as trustees of children, are also eligible to receive Child LifeSG credits — which are credits to the Child Development Account (CDA) of an eligible child.

"While it is possible for the trustee to change the CDA trustee through the bank’s portal or mobile application, I would like to point out that in designing the foster allowances, MSF does not assume reliance on these credits," Goh said.

In a supplementary question, Neo asked how foster parents can access information about the children they are caring for, including their education and health needs.

He also asked how MSF measures the success of reintegration between foster children with their biological parents.

Replying, Goh said that MSF is currently working to provide foster parents access to their foster children's education and healthcare information. This includes allowing foster parents to access appointment booking systems through HealthHub on behalf of their foster children.

On reintegration, he said: "What is more important, success is measured by whether the child is able to safely and sustainably stay with the birth family over time… (and) whether there’s further abuse or neglect."

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chingshijie@asiaone.com