Foul smell, lights turned on for days: 61-year-old man found dead in Sembawang flat

A 61-year-old man’s decomposing body was found in his Housing Board flat in Sembawang after neighbours noticed a foul smell from the unit.

The man, a security guard who lived alone, had only moved in a few months ago, residents told Shin Min Daily News.

They added that he was very friendly and got along well with the neighbourhood children.

The police told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at Block 363C Sembawang Crescent on Thursday (Sept 4) at around 2.10pm.

The man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead in the unit by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic, they added.

A 53-year-old resident, who wanted to be known only as Bai, said that he had noticed a putrid smell and the lights in the unit were turned on for several days.

He called the police after consulting with the neighbours.

Another resident, 29-year-old Wu, said that the door of the unit was locked when the police arrived.

The housewife added that the cops peered through the window and saw the man had collapsed inside.

The police said that they do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:713727]]

Chingshijie@asiaone.com