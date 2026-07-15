Jail for man who drank about a litre of beer, drove car that fell into Suntec fountain in 2024

SINGAPORE – A man drove his car after consuming about a litre of beer and the vehicle ploughed through a barricade of Suntec City’s Fountain of Wealth before plunging into it on July 13, 2024.

Then Shing Chong later told the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) that he had taken either an antihistamine or a sleeping pill before he consumed the alcohol.

The alcohol content in his blood and breath was not taken after the accident, and he was rushed to the emergency department of Tan Tock Seng Hospital after suffering injuries, including a lacerated scalp.

Then, 58, who caused nearly $64,600 in damage and has made full restitution, was sentenced to five weeks’ jail on July 14 after pleading guilty to driving in a dangerous manner.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for 2½ years from his release.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gladys Lim told the court that at around 5pm on July 12, 2024, Then left his home and drove to Suntec City to meet a friend for a drinking session.

He arrived at the shopping mall at around 6pm, parked in the basement and went to a bar.

He consumed about a litre of beer between 6.15pm and midnight before driving off.

While exiting the carpark, the vehicle was stationary for about 10 seconds after a gantry barrier lifted for it to pass through.

Then drove out of the carpark and was travelling along Temasek Boulevard when he lost focus.

He continued driving straight even though directional signs indicated he had to turn left into a roundabout.

He then drove straight through three lanes, ploughed through the barricade of the Fountain of Wealth and crashed into the basement.

The DPP said that at the time of the accident, three construction workers were working at the basement of the fountain. They ran away unhurt.

A lorry crane was used to lift the car from the fountain before it was towed away.

The DPP urged District Judge Koo Zhi Xuan to sentence Then to a jail term.

On the workers escaping injury, she said: “Had they been working or resting at the exact area where the accused’s car plummeted and crashed, the outcome in terms of harm caused would have been far more devastating and catastrophic.”

Then was represented by Josephus Tan, Cory Wong and Devlin Mohyong, who asked the court to call for a report to assess their client’s suitability for a mandatory treatment order (MTO).

The lawyers from Invictus Law Corporation added that, according to an IMH report, Then had major depressive disorder when the accident took place. They argued that there was a contributory link between his psychiatric condition and the offence.

Offenders sentenced to an MTO have to undergo treatment to address their mental conditions in lieu of time behind bars.

The DPP, however, objected to the report being called and said there was a need for deterrence in this case.

On July 14, the judge agreed, stressing that drink driving was a highly irresponsible behaviour.

He said Then’s offence had caused significant property damage and he could have injured or killed people.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.