Four Star partners Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council to distribute new mattresses to over 30 households

For the most part, when we think of giving back to the community, donating food and other sundries usually comes to mind. But in a collaborative effort between established mattress brand Four Star and the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council, beneficiaries were on the receiving end of new mattresses and bedding instead.

“A good night’s sleep is foundational to one’s health, well-being and dignity,” shared MP for Toa Payoh Central, Cai Yinzhou, who also acted as advisor to the joint effort.

Thus, Restoring Homes @ Toa Payoh was established and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between both parties in Nov 2025 to carry out the initiative.

On previous community visits, the team noticed many residents using old mattresses, which can affect sleep and exacerbate health issues. “By refreshing their bedding and furniture, [the initiative] isn’t just providing an item, [but] restoring comfort, safety, and a sense of dignity in the place they call home,” commented Cai in an interview with AsiaOne.

Last Saturday (Jan 17), volunteers from both Four Star and the town council visited more than 30 households to deliver approximately 40 new mattresses and bedding to the beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries included seniors living alone who find it challenging to replace their worn-out furniture, as well as families in rental flats seeking to improve their comfort and sleeping environment at home.

Restoring Homes @ Toa Payoh started out at blocks 54 and 55 Toa Payoh Central, with plans to expand the initiative to other rental flats in the neighbourhood. “We shaped [the initiative] to ensure it meets real needs on the ground, not just as a one-off donation, but as the start of a longer-term partnership,” shared Cai.

Beyond just the need to replace bedding, the team also identified needs for decluttering and better lighting, as well as just community support in combating loneliness during the door-to-door visits.

Cai intends to have Restoring Homes as part of a larger ecosystem of care to address these needs. “We aim to integrate furniture provision with other forms of support, such as preventive home maintenance, elder-friendly retrofitting and community wellness programmes,” he said.

Cai’s goal is to ultimately build a sustainable model where the community, public agencies and private partners come together to support households more holistically, laying the groundwork for longer-term care and support within the neighbourhood.

