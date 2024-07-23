Fowl smell in Bukit Panjang: Residents raise stink over neighbour's use of chicken manure as plant fertiliser

An elderly man's choice of chicken manure as fertiliser for his mini 'garden' has ruffled the feathers of some neighbours, who bemoaned the funky stench lingering in the air.

A Bukit Panjang resident living at Block 409 Saujana Road told Shin Min Daily News that she could smell the odour as soon as she exited the lift. She then alerted the authorities to the situation over possible health concerns.

When a reporter from the Chinese evening daily visited the block on Monday (July 22) morning, they found a row of plants along a corridor. A foul odour became noticeable as they got closer.

The owner of the plants is Chen, 70, who said he had used chicken manure as fertiliser to grow vegetables and herbs.

After the authorities asked him to switch fertilisers last week, the man said he now reuses the 'dirty' water collected when rinsing fish for his meals as well as organic fertiliser.

"Sometimes there is a smell, but it quickly dissipates. I will keep the mini 'garden' clean, and it won't cause any hygiene issues."

One of Chen's neighbours, who declined to be named, said he first noticed the odour about three months ago, and would close his door and windows whenever he catches a whiff.

Another neighbour living on the same floor said the elderly man had been growing vegetables for many years, but she only noticed the stench recently.

She usually walks past Chen's plants to get to the lift lobby. But to avoid the stink, she has decided to take the stairs instead.

A neighbour living upstairs added that he initially thought the smell was from a dead rodent. He pointed out that there was a small garden for residents to use downstairs, and suggested Chen plant his vegetables there instead.

Town council served notice to resident

In response to Shin Min's queries, the Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council said it had received feedback on the issue and has been in contact with Chen since June this year.

When town council staff visited his home, the elderly man briefly stopped using fertilisers. But Chen later stopped cooperating, and the town council served him a notice on July 19, requiring him to clear the plants from the common corridor.

The town council said that they will engage with the resident again to ensure he complies with the notice, adding that the situation will be closely monitored.

