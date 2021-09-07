Free car wash: MCE sprinklers turn on accidentally, rain down on vehicles

Washing your car can be a hassle, even though you can easily get it done at petrol kiosks or by a hired hand.

But one lucky netizen, including many other vehicle owners, got it for free when the tunnel fire sprinklers were accidentally activated, while driving along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE).

KPE water sprinkler system activated again. =============================== 🚗 SAVE MORE WITH BUDGET DIRECT CAR... Posted by ROADS.sg on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

The incident – near the Fort Road exit – was caught on video on Tuesday (Sept 7) from a few vehicles and has been circulating around social media. One such video has garnered over 40,000 views on Facebook.

[Happening now] Viral video going around WhatsApp. Sprinkler system in KPE seems to be malfunctioning. _________ 🚗 Get... Posted by Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road on Monday, September 6, 2021

This is not the first time it has happened. In 2019, motorists who were heading to the west on the MCE experienced a wet morning.

Regardless, netizens gladly took the opportunity to have a good laugh at the pouring sight, rejoicing over the "free car wash".

One Instagram user commented: "Not only is nature flooding Singapore, now technology is also trying to flood us."

