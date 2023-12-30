'Free hair removal': Diner says staff at hotpot buffet caused minor burns after 'haphazard' service

Buffets are about getting a bang for your buck, but one diner has said that her recent hotpot meal came with additional and unwanted "free service".

Taking to TikTok on Friday (Dec 29), Renae Cheng shared that she was having a meal with her fiance at Kiseki Japanese Buffet Restaurant in Orchard Central.

"The hotpot flame went out, so we asked the wait staff for help," Cheng said. "He looked super reluctant and annoyed to have to do it."

Cheng said that the staff adjusted the hotpot, but did it "so haphazardly", which caused a "huge flame to burst out" at her fiance's hand.

"His knuckle hairs got singed. Free hair removal service, I guess," she said, adding that she later asked another staff member for antiseptic cream to treat the minor burns.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@renaecjc/photo/7317712239983643905[/embed]

But Cheng expressed her concerns with the staff's actions.

"Imagine if [my fiance] didn't move away quick enough, or if the flames had caught somebody's long hair or clothes. Or if a kid was nearby. What a safety hazard."

AsiaOne has contacted Cheng and Kiseki Japanese Buffet Restaurant for more information.

ALSO READ: Hotpot horror: Rat falls from ceiling of Taiwan restaurant, nearly lands in soup

chingshijie@asiaone.com