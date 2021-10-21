Free mouth gargle to 'kill germs that cause sore throat' for all Singapore households

SINGAPORE - Singapore households can register their interest in collecting a bottle of StayWell mouth gargle from Nov 15, said Temasek Foundation on Thursday (Oct 21).

The povidone-iodine gargle, which kills germs that cause sore throat, will be distributed under the foundation's Stay Prepared initiative, which aims to reduce the spread of illnesses.

Interested households can register here to collect a 250ml bottle of the gargle and a 25ml measuring cup.

The registration period is from Nov 15 to Dec 10.

Registered households can also collect the gargle at their preferred collection points from Nov 22 to Dec 12, subject to availability.

Should demand exceed expectations, a second round of self-collection may take place after the Chinese New Year period next February, said Temasek Foundation.

Separately, from next Monday to Nov 19, a smaller bottle of the gargle will be delivered to the letter boxes of all one- to four-room Housing Board flats.

No action is required from eligible households to receive this 125ml bottle of gargle.

PHOTO: Temasek Foundation

Residents may gargle two to four times a day when they feel a sore throat is about to develop, or for general oral hygiene.

This latest initiative by Temasek Foundation follows its distributions of masks, hand sanitiser and oximeters over the past 18 months.