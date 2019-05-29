Free plushies and giant inflatables at Sentosa's Pokémon Carnival in June

Read also

Know a Pokémon fan? Or play the game yourself? The Pokémon Carnival will mark the first-ever appearance of all 403 Alola region Pokémon in one place.

So yes, this is your chance to catch em' all!

HIGHLIGHTS TO LOOK FORWARD TO

Here are some things carnival-goers can look forward to:

A five-metre tall Pikachu as well as Pokémon-themed inflatable slides and ball pits.

Photo Credit: ©2019 Pokémon. ©1995-2019 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. TM and ® are trademarks of Nintendo

Meet-and-greet sessions with Pikachu and other Pokémon mascots.

Photo opportunities with all 403 Alola Pokémon cut-outs placed around Sentosa Cove and Pikachu Parades happening on alternate evenings at 8.15pm.

Want a free Pokémon plushie? Participate in the Pokémon Adventure by submitting a receipt showing any spending in June from all shops across Sentosa Island and receive a Pokémon Adventure activity booklet and carnival game vouchers.

Complete the booklet by answering questions about various Alola form Pokémon and redeem a Pokémon plushie (while stocks last) at a redemption booth.

You'll also be able to use the carnival vouchers at various Pokémon-themed game booths -- complete four and stand to win a set of Pokemon stickers (while stocks last).

For more information, check out the website here.

