Free plushies and giant inflatables at Sentosa's Pokémon Carnival in June

Carnival-goers can look forward to a five-metre tall Pikachu as well as Pokémon-themed inflatable slides and ball pits.
PHOTO: ©2019 Pokémon. ©1995-2019 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. TM and ® are trademarks of Nintendo
Joey Lee
Joey Lee
AsiaOne

The state of fun is hosting a mega Pokémon party -- and everyone has been invited.

Missed your chance to catch the Pikachu Night Parade or the Pokémon GO Safari Zone event?

You'll be able to do both at the Pokémon Carnival happening next month from June 15 to 30 at Sentosa Cove from 5pm to 9pm.

The cherry on top? It's free admission -- so parents, here's one more fun June holiday activity that will keep your kids busy!

Know a Pokémon fan? Or play the game yourself? The Pokémon Carnival will mark the first-ever appearance of all 403 Alola region Pokémon in one place.

So yes, this is your chance to catch em' all!

HIGHLIGHTS TO LOOK FORWARD TO

Here are some things carnival-goers can look forward to:

A five-metre tall Pikachu as well as Pokémon-themed inflatable slides and ball pits.

inflatable_nintendo
Photo Credit: ©2019 Pokémon. ©1995-2019 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. TM and ® are trademarks of Nintendo
ballpit_nintendo
Photo Credit: ©2019 Pokémon. ©1995-2019 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. TM and ® are trademarks of Nintendo

Meet-and-greet sessions with Pikachu and other Pokémon mascots.

pikachu_meetngreet
Photo Credit: ©2019 Pokémon. ©1995-2019 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. TM and ® are trademarks of Nintendo
meetngreet
Photo Credit: ©2019 Pokémon. ©1995-2019 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. TM and ® are trademarks of Nintendo

Photo opportunities with all 403 Alola Pokémon cut-outs placed around Sentosa Cove and Pikachu Parades happening on alternate evenings at 8.15pm.

pikaqueue
Photo Credit: ©2019 Pokémon. ©1995-2019 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. TM and ® are trademarks of Nintendo

Want a free Pokémon plushie? Participate in the Pokémon Adventure by submitting a receipt showing any spending in June from all shops across Sentosa Island and receive a Pokémon Adventure activity booklet and carnival game vouchers. 

Complete the booklet by answering questions about various Alola form Pokémon and redeem a Pokémon plushie (while stocks last) at a redemption booth. 

You'll also be able to use the carnival vouchers at various Pokémon-themed game booths -- complete four and stand to win a set of Pokemon stickers (while stocks last).

carnivalgames
Photo Credit: ©2019 Pokémon. ©1995-2019 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. TM and ® are trademarks of Nintendo
carnivalgames2
Photo Credit: ©2019 Pokémon. ©1995-2019 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. TM and ® are trademarks of Nintendo

For more information, check out the website here.

joeylee@asiaone.com 

More about

Pokemon Sentosa Pokemon Go Vacations/holidays Lifestyle
