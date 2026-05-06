Should NSFs get free ride on public transport? Chan Chun Sing responds

Will Singapore provide free ride on public transport to full-time national servicemen (NSF)?

The cost of transportation is included in the monthly base allowance that NSFs receive, said Chan Chun Sing, Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence.

He was replying to a parliamentary question by Workers' Party MP Kenneth Tiong on Tuesday (May 5), who had asked if the $81 monthly hybrid concession pass is "adequate for NSFs earning $790 per month", and whether free public transport will be provided for NSFs by default as in other countries.

Chan said in his written response that the base allowance for all NSFs is "sized for their basic personal upkeep" and given in cash.

"The cost of providing free transport for NSFs would need to be cross-subsidised by other commuters through higher fares, or by taxpayers," he said.

While some countries provide conscripts a national travel pass, the current allowance NSFs receive already takes into account the price of the monthly concession pass.

"Either way, the costs are funded by the Government, and ultimately, by taxpayers," he added.

NSFs have the agency to use their cash allowance according to their needs, instead of having specific provisions given by the Government, the minister said.

About 12 per cent of NSFs in the Singapore Armed Forces are stay-out personnel who are not provided lodging.

NS not a 'transaction'

The base monthly allowance for NSFs was last revised in July 2025, when it was increased by between $35 and $75.

At the Ministry of Defence's Committee of Supply debate on Feb 27, Tiong had brought up how the purchasing power of NSFs has "fallen" over the years despite nominal increases in their allowance.

He said that duty and employment are not mutually exclusive, and that NSFs in their second year are performing the same duties as regulars and should be paid accordingly.

Tiong then suggested for second-year NSFs to receive an allowance of at least $1,800, which is the current local qualifying salary.

[[nid:727325]]

In response, Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad said NSFs enjoy other incentives including the NS Home (housing, medical, education) Awards.

He also said that salaries and NS allowance cannot be compared as NS is a civic duty and not a transaction.

"While we acknowledge that serving NS involves opportunity cost, we should not erode our social compact and the ethos of service by casting it as an employer-employee relationship," he stated.

"For NSFs, the state takes care of the vast majority of their basic needs like accommodation, food and equipping," he said, adding that NSFs can also tap on financial assistance schemes in the SAF.

[[nid:733545]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com