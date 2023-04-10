Free Ramadan treats at FairPrice 'not for Indians'? Supermarket chain apologises after couple share encounter

When Farah Nadya and her husband Jahabar Shalih were grocery shopping at a FairPrice outlet at Tampines, they came across a stand full of snacks catered to Muslims who were about to break fast during Ramadan.

Initially delighted at this "sweet" gesture by the supermarket chain, the couple's feelings quickly turned "sour" after a FairPrice staff allegedly approached Jahabar to tell him the treats were "not for India[ns]".

Farah, who is Malay-Indian, and Jahabar, who is of Indian ethnicity, are both Muslims.

Farah took to Facebook on Sunday (April 9) to talk about the experience she had with the staff member, saying that she "doesn't know what to make out of it".

"We went to NTUC FairPrice at Our Tampines Hub for our weekly grocery shopping and we were greeted by this stand with what we thought was a sweet gesture," she wrote.

"So as Jahabar stood there to read the stand-board message, one of the FairPrice staff approached Jahabar and repulsively mentioned, 'Not for India, not for India' (sic)."

Farah then said that her husband was "in disbelief", while the staff allegedly told them not to take the snacks and attempted to shoo them away.

"As appalled as Jahabar and I were, Jahabar stood there calmly to nicely explain to him," she said, adding that he told the staff member that "not all Malays are Muslims and some Indians can be Muslims".

He also told the staff member that "next time don't say like that" as the treats were for all Muslims, she added.

However, the staff member retorted by saying, "I don't know. I [have] no education, the top people tell me to say like this. I don't know. Just go away."

Shocked by the response, Farah then addressed FairPrice in her post to say how this was "incredibly distasteful", before explaining that she's Malay-Indian, that her husband was of Indian ethnicity and that they are both practising Muslims.

"Guess what's the best part? We were not even intending to take the free goodies but just stopped by the stand to applaud such an inclusive initiative," she said.

"But I guess we spoke too soon."

Farah then concluded the post by saying that "it's 2023" and that "we can do better".

In the comments section, some netizens were unhappy with the staff member's behaviour, questioning if the supermarket chain's employees needed to be educated on religious sensitivity.

Farah also said in the comments that her intention wasn't to "spread hateful sentiments", but to "shed light on how their staff should be trained."

She also wanted to create awareness on how insensitivity on this matter "can be blown out of proportion" if patrons are not as calm as them.

However, one commenter said that the couple could have explained to the staff member in simpler terms and that perhaps their sentences "could have been too difficult to understand".

AsiaOne has contacted Farah for more information.

FairPrice apologises

Responding to queries by AsiaOne, FairPrice said that they are aware of the post and have since apologised for the incident.

"FairPrice is aware of a post on social media last evening where a couple was inadvertently told that our free Iftar Packs were not meant for them," a spokesperson for FairPrice told AsiaOne.

"We take this matter seriously and would like to apologise for the incident. We have since also counselled our employee accordingly."

The spokesperson added that they have "since engaged the couple to address their concerns and have closed this matter amicably".

The supermarket chain said that the Iftar Packs are offered free of charge to all Muslim customers during the month-long Ramadan period.

"We wish all our Muslim customers a meaningful and joyful Ramadan," said FairPrice.

The stand was part of an initiative by the supermarket to give out free snacks and drinks for Muslims to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Slated to continue until April 21, the refreshments will be distributed 30 minutes before and after iftar – the evening meal which Muslims partake in to break fast after the sun has set.

