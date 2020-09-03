'Free rider': PM Lee, LO Pritam cross swords on election tactics

SINGAPORE - In a charged debate on Wednesday (Sept 2), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong crossed swords with Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh on the issue of encouraging Singaporeans to vote for the opposition, with the assurance that the People's Action Party would still form the government of the day.
Any political party that does so is a "free rider" and this tactic will eventually result in the system failing, PM Lee said.
Stressing that elections are about voting for who will run the government, he added that the country's political system can only work if people vote "sincerely, honestly, in accordance with what they really want".
But the Workers' Party (WP) chief countered that the residents of Aljunied, Hougang, and Sengkang GRCs - where his party emerged victorious in the recent general election - are "not free riders" and that MPs in these areas work hard to prove their worth.
Their exchange followed a speech by PM Lee in which he detailed why it is crucial for Singapore to get its politics right.
In it, he related how a middle-aged woman approached Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean during the election campaign. The woman had asked Mr Teo if it was true that voting for the opposition would just mean "two persons working for you instead of one", as the PAP's plans for the area would still get carried out, he said.
Responding to this anecdote, Mr Singh said there is another perspective, citing how he has been asked why the elected opposition MP does not feature in the area's community club.
Voters who say that they want the PAP in government but also want an opposition in Parliament are giving voice to what many Singaporeans feel, Mr Singh said.
His duty, and that of his fellow MPs, is to be responsible about their roles, he added.
"It's not easy; we come under pressure too from our own supporters. But as the Prime Minister rightly said, I think we owe our loyalty to something larger. And we will do our best by Singaporeans. And if we're not good enough, we deserve to be voted out. And that's how the system should work."
PM Lee replied that the Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) scheme guarantees that there will be opposition MPs in Parliament to hold the PAP to account.
PM Lee gave him a brief response, saying he had already addressed Mr Leong's first question extensively. "He doesn't add anything new to it. In fact, he reinforced the problem exactly. Mr Pritam Singh is not the only one making this argument, and if everyone makes this argument, everyone is going to be in trouble."
He added that Mr Leong's other question could be discussed in Parliament another day, but did not pertain to the focus of his speech. " I'm talking here about which way Singapore politics is going, what the risks are going in this direction, what we must do in order to make it turn out right."
