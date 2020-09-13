Free to take? J&T Express driver leaves Shopee parcels unattended at Woodlands lift lobby

A J&T Express driver has been issued a formal warning after leaving a box of parcels unattended at the lift lobby of Blk 735 Woodlands Circle on Tuesday (Sep 8).

Stomp contributor Az alerted Stomp to the incident and sent photos of the unattended box that she spotted at 5.45pm.

"My husband and I were on our way out to buy dinner. When we exited the lift at level one, we saw a box left unattended and we were shocked to see many Shopee parcels in it," Az said.

"We did not dare to touch any of the items but I took some photos of the box.

"I noticed that the parcels were from J&T Express. What if someone else saw it and took the goods?

"It does not matter how cheap or expensive the items are. Negligence is the issue here.

"I hope all online platforms and local courier services will make efforts to maintain good services and take extra care when handling customers' orders."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman for J&T Express said: "We have investigated this incident and found that the driver has not followed our stringent operating procedures, and therefore the driver has been issued with a formal warning.

"The secure handling of our customers’ parcels is our highest priority, and we would like to sincerely apologise to our customers for this procedural breach.

"Moving forward, we are focused on continuing to ensure we remind our drivers through regular training and information sharing sessions of the standards that they must uphold."