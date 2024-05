Free TCM clinic run by charity organisation opens in Punggol

SINGAPORE - A new clinic providing free traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) services officially opened in Punggol on May 26.

Seu Teck Medical Institution (Punggol Branch) at Block 176A Edgefield Plains provides services such as consultation, dispensary services, acupuncture and therapeutic tuina massage.

The clinic, which has been running since March, has two physicians.

This is the third free TCM clinic operated by Seu Teck Medical Institution, a charity managed by Bukit Timah Seu Teck Sean Tong Institution. The other two are in Jurong East and Clementi.

All three clinics rely entirely on donations to sustain their operations.

Pasir Ris-Punggol MPs Teo Chee Hean and Yeo Wan Ling were at the new Punggol branch's official opening.

Speaking at the event, Senior Minister Teo said TCM plays a very important role in helping and encouraging residents to stay healthy and stay fit.

"Many of the residents want to live a happy and healthy life, and they also believe in a good balance in the body and in the environment, and the TCM techniques help us to find that," he said.

Yeo told the media that while Punggol is often thought of as a young town, there are areas like Punggol Shore — her constituency — that have quite a number of seniors.

To provide amenities for these residents, discussions with Seu Teck Medical Institution began in 2022 to see how they could engage the community.

The new clinic close to the residents brings them convenience, she added.

"I think the Healthier SG message by the Government is resonating well in the community and so people are actually taking charge of their care," said Yeo, adding that many of the seniors welcome TCM as a form of treatment.

Edgefield Plains resident Jim Bek, who is in his 60s, was diagnosed with terminal jaw cancer in January 2023.

He said he had issues with his sight since he was young, but his vision deteriorated further after his cancer and treatment.

His hearing has also been affected, as well as his sense of touch.

He has been visiting the clinic almost every week, and said with treatment, which includes acupuncture, the pain in his hands has lessened.

Bek, who is a counsellor, said: "When the facility is near my home, it gives me a lot of liberty to come down at my own time."

ALSO READ: 'Allow people to have better control of their life': NKF expands overnight dialysis with over 200 new slots

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.