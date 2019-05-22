Free Zumba classes in Singapore 2019 - It's not only for aunties!

Zumba is a workout trend that has gained popularity in recent years, especially among older ladies. Even though it seems like the new line dance, it's actually a great a cardio exercise that builds up your core muscles and enhances your flexibility.

It has its roots in Latin dances such as the salsa and samba, and has evolved to incorporate rhythms from belly dance and bhangra dances.

Thanks to its popularity, you can now do it for free at several places. So don't complain that you can't afford gym membership fees to get in shape when there are so many free zumba sessions available in Singapore!

Here are the top 5 places where you can attend a free Zumba class.

1. SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB EXPERIENCE SPORTS PROGRAMME

Singapore Sports Hub offers different types of exercise classes, some of them free.

You can look under "Experience Sports Programmes", which is designed for Singaporeans to try workouts at no cost.

Aside from Zumba, there are classes like 'Boot Camp', 'Balance Epitome' and 'Endurance Kaizen'.

The Zumba classes take place once a week on Monday evenings. Check the monthly schedule on their website regularly for the latest classes.

2. SHOPPING MALLS OFFER FREE ZUMBA CLASSES, TOO

Singapore's Health Promotion Board (HPB) organises mall workouts too, turning them into "health promoting malls". This makes it convenient to pop into a nearby mall and attend a free zumba class. You would probably make new friends in your neighbourhood community too.

HERE ARE THE MALLS THAT WILL HOLD FREE ZUMBA CLASSES:

-Anchorpoint Open Plaza (next to Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe)

-Bedok Point

-Level 4 Garden Terrace

-Century Square

-City Square Mall

-Downtown East

-Eastpoint Mall

-Hillion Mall

-Hougang Mall

-Jurong Point Shopping Centre

-Kinex

-NEX

-Rivervale Plaza

-Sun Plaza

-The Clementi Mall

-Thomson Plaza

-United Square

-West Mall

-Zhongshan Mall

There are other exercise classes too. If you're not into zumba, you can also kickbox, do piloxing, taichi or qigong. See timings and detailed schedule of fitness classes at the above shopping malls.

3. SUNDAYS AT THE PARK IF YOU DON'T MIND OUTDOORS ZUMBA

Another HPB health initiative is 'Sundays at the Park'. It consists of free workouts at 50 parks in Singapore. The sessions are usually held outdoors so you can enjoy some greenery and zumba away.

In Sundays at the Park's April schedule, there are upcoming sessions at Aljunied Park, Alexandra Hill East Neighbourhood Park, Bishan Ang Mo Kio Park, Buangkok Green Park, Clementi Woods Park, Community Park, Compassvale Ancilla Park, East Coast Parkland Green, Eunos Petal Garden, Family Hub @ Blk 350, and Firefly Park @ Clementi.

4. SUNRISE IN THE CITY AT SELECTED STUDIOS

If you're averse to heat, you can also find free zumba classes under the programme, 'Sunrise in the City', commonly abbreviated in the HPB website as SITC.

Classes are held in fitness studios such as Fitness First, Platinum Yoga and True Fitness. Since space is more limited in these locations, you need to download the Healthy 365 App and register for a space at the class.

The great thing about taking classes in the studios is that you are able to use the shower facilities after a sweaty session so you can head straight out for an appointment with your friends.

In April's SITC schedule, there are free Zumba classes held at Big Box Mall (1 Venture Avenue), TMP Fitness (55 Newtown Road #05-01), and True Fitness Novena Square (238 Thomson Road, Velocity@Novena Square #03-45/46).

5. USE YOUR ACTIVESG CREDITS TO GET FREE ZUMBA CLASSES

All Singaporeans have $100 worth of ActiveSG credits. With these credits, you can claim for classes such as pay-as-you-go zumba classes at 1Fiesta.

All classes are at $15 per class, except at Bishan Sports Hall and Bukit Batok Home Team NS.

Classes in a package are at $96 for approximately 2 months. You can still use your ACTIVESG credits to pay off 30 per cent of the class. Check out more zumba class options here at various community centres in Singapore.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.