'Freeloader' women target elderly in Chinatown

Foreign women have been seen asking passers-by for money in Chinatown, with elderly individuals apparently targeted.

Termed "freeloader girl groups", Shin Min Daily News earlier reported a spike in such cases in Tampines since March, including reports from a member of the public who said he was approached five times by different women using the same tactic.

According to a Facebook post shared last week, a man witnessed the women approaching an elderly man near Hong Lim Complex along South Bridge Road. When he tried to take a photo of them, the women quickly took the money and left.

The post drew dozens of comments from netizens, with some claiming to have seen similar behaviour in other parts of Singapore.

Several commenters said the individuals often left by MRT or bus after approaching their targets, and urged members of the public to call the police if they encountered such situations.

Cai, 54, a stallholder near South Bridge Road, told Shin Min that similar incidents involving foreigners asking for money under various pretexts had occurred in the area years ago.

"If they come back, it will make the atmosphere here worse," he said.

Chen, a diner in the area, said she recognised the issue from news reports and was concerned it might escalate.

Begging is illegal in Singapore.

Under the Destitute Persons Act, those found guilty of persistently begging or causing public nuisance may face up to two years in jail or a fine of up to $3,000.

Collecting funds in public without a licence may also result in a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.