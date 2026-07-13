French teen accused of licking iJooz straw faces ICA review of student pass status

A French student accused of licking a straw and placing it back into a vending machine before posting a video of the act on social media may face immigration consequences if convicted, a court heard on Monday (July 13).

Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, 19, appeared in court on Monday for a scheduled hearing. During the proceedings, the prosecution sought a four- to six-week adjournment, while the defence requested a three-week adjournment.

The prosecution said it is awaiting information from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on whether Maximilien's student pass would be revoked if he is convicted.

The court heard that Maximilien, a student at ESSEC Business School in one-north, is expected to return to France for his education from September until the end of the year as part of his academic programme.

Maximilien faces charges of public nuisance and mischief over an incident on March 12 at Goldhill Centre along Thomson Road at about 2pm. He allegedly filmed himself licking a straw from an iJooz vending machine before placing it back into the dispenser.

The video was later edited and uploaded to his Instagram story, triggering public concern over hygiene and food safety.

As a result of his actions, iJooz replaced all 500 straws in the dispenser to prevent contamination.

For mischief, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

The offence of public nuisance carries a punishment of up to three months' jail, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.

The case has been adjourned to July 30.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com