'The wind pushed him too far': Friend recounts trying to rescue boy still missing after falling into Kallang River

A search and rescue operation is underway after a 13-year-old boy was reported missing and is suspected to have drowned in Kallang River on Wednesday (Feb 25).

Speaking to AsiaOne on Thursday (Feb 26), the boy's friend, who wished to be known only as Azrul, said they had been fishing in a group of four when the incident occurred.

"He (the boy) tried to help me with the fishing rod when it got stuck, and as I was trying to fix it, I saw him fall into the water," said Azrul, who attends the same secondary school as the missing teenager.

He added that during the rescue attempt, another boy also fell into the river but was saved.

"We couldn't save him (the missing boy) because the wind pushed him too far away. The three of us were trying to figure out how to save him, and we had no choice but to call the police," said Azrul.

In a video shared on Instagram page Sgfollowsall, rescuers could be seen operating at the site, with several bystanders nearby.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of suspected drowning at about 4.30 pm on Wednesday (Feb 25) at Kallang River.

The police added that a search and rescue operation with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is underway.

SCDF said that firefighters and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) responded to the incident, with Dart rescuers conducting an underwater search in the area where the missing person was last seen.

SCDF noted that after more than four hours of searching, operations were suspended as a safety precaution due to low visibility as nightfall approached, with the search set to resume on Thursday morning.

Preliminary investigations do not indicate any foul play and investigations are ongoing, the police said.

This is a developing story.

Additional reporting by Shafiq Apandi

xingying.koh@asiaone.com

[[nid:730229]]