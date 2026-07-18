With luggages in tow, group of female friends walk 2 hours to Changi Airport for flight

What could have been a 16-minute car ride turned into a spontaneous 2.5-hour trek to Changi Airport for a group of three young women.

The trio's journey was documented on TikTok by user Angie, and was posted on Thursday (July 16).

Captioned "peak unemployment activity", the video has garnered over 180,000 views in one day.

According to a Google Maps screenshot shared in the video, the three's journey from Tanah Merah would take two hours and seven minutes.

They set off at 2.42am, hoping to make it in time for their 7am flight - with luggages and handbags in tow.

The video includes clips of the trio strolling down empty streets which are void of people and vehicles.

The women also appear to walk through a dark underpass, using their phones as a source of light.

They eventually made it to Changi Airport at 5.04am, in time for their flight.

Their journey lasted two-and-a-half hours, and a total of 9.37km.

Netizens were both tickled and amazed by the ladies, with many commending them for completing the walk.

Many others were proud of Singapore's safety, with one saying: "I love Singapore because three girls can walk for two hours all the way to the airport (on walkable paths) at 2am and feel completely safe doing so."

Others also poked fun at the girls for dragging their luggages along the roads, while some asked how the girls did not break a sweat in the humidity.

AsiaOne has reached out to Angie to find out more.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com