Fulham player Ben Davis, who defaulted on NS, says Thai citizenship is the 'best choice' for him

SINGAPORE - Fulham footballer Ben Davis, who has defaulted on his national service obligations, has opted to represent Thailand instead of Singapore.

In his first comments on the issue, he told Thailand television channel True4U in an interview that was posted on its Facebook page on Monday (Oct 7): "I have decided now. I spoke to my family about my citizenship - I have the options of Singapore, Thailand, Wales and England. Now, I have decided to choose Thailand.

"I think this is the best choice for me. Thai football has a bright future and a chance to succeed. My parents also support my decision to the fullest.

"At first, my dad wanted me to play for Singapore, but for some reason, it did not happen. My mother is also very pleased that I have been given this opportunity."

The 18-year-old was born in Phuket to a Thai mother and an English father and moved to Singapore with his family at age five before becoming a citizen four years later.

Earlier in his football career, he had represented Singapore at the Under-16 and U-19 levels, and received a call-up to the senior national team in March last year. But he was not fielded for the games against the Maldives and Chinese Taipei.

Four months later, he signed professional terms with Fulham, where he had been on a scholarship since July 2017, becoming the first Singaporean to do so with a top-tier English club. The following day, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) announced the rejection of his application for long-term NS deferment.