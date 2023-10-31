'Full of hair and prayer ashes': Jurong resident accuses neighbour of sweeping dirt onto his doorstep, bribing cleaner

A resident living in Jurong East has recently taken to social media to call out his neighbour who has been allegedly sweeping dirt onto his doorstep.

Hady Jay posted a video on Complaint Singapore last Sunday (Oct 31), which showed his neighbour using a pink cloth to sweep what appears to be dust towards his doorstep.

"No wonder every day we see a lot of hair and prayer ashes outside our door," wrote the man. "We usually have to throw water every morning and wash our front door."

Hady also claimed that his neighbour, whom he estimates to be between 50 and 60 years old, scolded him for rinsing the corridor.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the 61-year-old construction engineer shared that his neighbour's antics have been going on for about two months now.

He explained that it all started when he called the West Coast Town Council on her after she began placing her belongings outside his 13th storey unit at Pandan Gardens.

"She's somewhat of a hoarder, and all these things brought a lot of lizards and cockroaches to my door," said Hady. "It also blocked me from my own door."

"When I talked to her about it nicely she said that it was her area."

'She started playing punk'

Hady said that the town council then forced her to remove her items.

"She was very upset with me so she started playing punk," he told AsiaOne.

For more than a month now, he said that his neighbour retaliated by scattering prayer ashes and hair at his doorstep, and placing her shoes and slippers directly outside his door.

"It's very inconvenient for me, because every day I need to move the things out of the way before entering my house." he griped.

Neighbour also allegedly bribed cleaner

Apart from dirtying his doorstep, Hady wrote that his neighbour had bribed the cleaner, allegedly telling him not to wash area in front of his home.

In the same video, a cleaner wearing a West Coast Town Council shirt was seen receiving something from his neighbour's window. He then put the item in his front pocket before leaving.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@mr_tersmell/video/7295793973296123137?lang=en[/embed]

According to Hady, there was 500 millimetres of dry concrete that was "not washed" by the cleaner that day.

"How can the cleaner do something like this to inconvenience another resident?" he questioned.

Hady told AsiaOne he has since called the town council about the alleged bribe.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the West Coast Town Council said they have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter and are working with the relevant parties to gather all information and evidence.

"West Coast Town Council takes these allegations seriously and we do not tolerate any misdeeds by our contractors, if there is truth to the feedback."

