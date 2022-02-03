Full panic mode: Mum rushes toddler out after learning cousin has Covid-19 during CNY visit

Just before Chinese New Year, Francesca Tanmizi told her husband she had a hunch that her family would "do something crazy" this year.

It turned out to be right when she was told her cousin contracted Covid-19 — while Tanmizi and her family (two-year-old daughter included) were visiting said relative's house during the festive season.

On Wednesday (Feb 2), she posted a 56-second clip of the conversation on TikTok, saying that she had accidentally left her camera running.

https://www.tiktok.com/@workingwithmonolids/video/7059913203551194370?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id694492415282718464

When asked about his condition, the cousin's wife responded: "I think it was Omicron."

In the clip, everyone in the room took a while to register what they just heard.

"My two-year-old was about to go towards her so I grabbed her," Tanmizi wrote, adding that she did not understand why her cousin's wife told them in person when she could have done so over text or when they were in separate rooms.

Screengrab/TikTok/Workingwithmonolids

Tanmizi called a halt to their Chinese New Year visit and she could be seen rushing out the door with her toddler.

In response to comments expressing concern over the incident, she said that her family had visited a doctor and they were doing alright.

AsiaOne reached out to Tanmizi for more information but she declined to comment.

Screengrab/TikTok/Workingwithmonolids

Prior to Chinese New Year, Covid-19 multi-ministry task force co-chairs advised the public to stay home during the festive period if they are feeling unwell.

"If you're not feeling well, please do not go out. You can always meet with your family and friends virtually online," said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung added: "Don't even test negative and go out. Just don't go out because you may still infect them."

The Ministry of Health also advised the public to consider taking antigen rapid tests, especially if they are going to visit the elderly or those who are unvaccinated.

The year of the Tiger symbolises strength and courage. As we usher in a roaring new year, let’s also remember to take... Posted by Lawrence Wong on Friday, January 28, 2022

ALSO READ: GPs see surge in number of patients over CNY

amierul@asiaone.com