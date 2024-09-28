Full-time NSF dies after being found unconscious in camp: Mindef

SINGAPORE - A full-time Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) national serviceman died after he was found unconscious and unresponsive in camp on the evening of Sept 27.

The death was not training related, according to the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), and a spokesman said that the police do not suspect foul play, based on their preliminary investigations.

The Mindef spokesperson said late on Sept 27 that the serviceman was found next to a bed in Pasir Laba Camp. The ministry did not provide other details, such as his age.

He was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in an SAF ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital, despite resuscitation efforts en route.

Police have classified the case as an unnatural death, and investigations are ongoing.

“The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman, and are assisting the family in their time of grief,” the spokesperson said.

