Funan spa tries to smoke out noisy spin studio, police and SCDF called

Noisy neighbours can be the worst.

Massage spa HealSpa would know, having spin studio X Fitness as their next-door neighbour in Funan.

And if you know anything about spin studios, they tend to be quite noisy affairs.

It seems that HealSpa, having had enough of the din, decided to take matters into their own hands by allegedly placing three cans which were releasing smoke right next to the entrance of X Fitness.

TikTok user Michykimchi posted a video of the incident last Sunday (March 20) showing smoke exuding from the three cans on the floor, describing it as "smelly".

She claimed that HealSpa had placed the cans there “on purpose” as they could no longer stand the spin studio’s music. It is unknown what her relationship to these two tenants is.

From the video, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police officers could also be seen speaking with some of the tenants.

A woman who was at the scene told AsiaOne that she saw HealSpa employees place the cans on the floor and that X Fitness responded by placing a fan near the cans to "blow the smoke back" to the spa.

This 25-year-old woman, who declined to be named, said she had previously overheard instructors from X Fitness saying they needed to lower the volume of their music volume due to complaints and mall restrictions.

When contacted, HealSpa directed AsiaOne to email them and they have yet to respond to us.

SCDF told AsiaOne that it received a call for assistance at Funan on March 10 at around 7pm but their assistance was not required.

AsiaOne has also reached out to the police and X Fitness for more information.

