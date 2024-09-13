Funeral director convicted of aiding suicide of ex-boyfriend and obstructing justice

SINGAPORE — A funeral director has been convicted of helping her former boyfriend end his life.

Alverna Cher Sheue Pin, 42, had claimed trial to two charges for intentionally aiding the suicide of Wee Jun Xiang, 32, on May 16, 2020, and obstructing the course of justice.

On Sept 13, she was found guilty on both charges.

District Judge Shawn Ho said he found that Wee had committed suicide and the evidence presented showed Cher had intentionally aided him.

His body was found in the multi-storey carpark at Block 145A, Bedok Reservoir Road, on May 16, 2020.

In his brief remarks, Judge Ho quoted a statement Cher had made to the police, describing how she helped Wee commit suicide in a car at the carpark.

Her statement described how she had been in the rear passenger seat, and had turned the valve of a nitrogen gas tank that was standing on the floor of the car several times before placing it lying down on the seat.

She said she had been asked by Wee to use a bag to contain the smoke, which she did.

Cher had then left Wee behind in the car, before returning later and seeing that he had died.

Her charge for obstructing justice involved her disposing of the bag used in the suicide, and for falsely informing police that Wee had chest discomfort two weeks before the incident.

Cher is currently out on $100,000 bail, and is expected to be back in court on Oct 11 for mitigation and sentencing.

For aiding Wee's suicide, she may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

