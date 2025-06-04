'Funniest detour I've ever done': Motorcyclist helps buy petrol for stranded rider, wins praise online

A motorcyclist has earned praise for going out of his way to help buy petrol for a fellow rider stranded by a road divider.

TikTok user Wesmybike, who goes by Wesley, was heading home during the day when he spotted the man stuck along Tampines Avenue 10, he told Chinese media outlet 8world.

The latter explained that he had run out of fuel and could not start his motorbike.

The content creator then offered to help buy petrol for the rider.

A nearly three-minute-long video of the incident uploaded to Wesley's TikTok page on May 16 has since garnered over 170,000 views and 10,000 likes.

Calling it "the funniest detour I've ever done", Wesley is seen in the video buying a metal tin at a petrol station and requesting for it to be filled with $5 of petrol.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@wesmybike/video/7504996194309901586[/embed]

After securing the fuel, he contacts the other rider through an intercom device to check if he is still at the same location.

"Thank you so much," the rider tells Wesley after receiving the container of petrol and refuelling his bike.

The pair exchange cheery goodbyes, with the other rider giving Wesley the green light for the video to be posted.

Netizens praised Wesley for helping the stranded rider, with some showering him with "blessings" — to always experience smooth traffic and safe journeys.

"May it always be sunny (no need take out raincoat) when you are riding your bike, and all the traffic lights always green for you, and never ever you will be caught in traffic jam! (sic)," wrote one TikTok user.

"That is so kind and sweet of you. You did not expect anything from the other rider. God bless you and your family," said another.

Wesley also wrote in response to a comment that while he did not ask the rider to repay the petrol amount, the latter had done so and given more.

He told 8world that the metal tin had cost about $5 and the petrol $5, but the rider transferred him $20 in total.

He added that he's happy to see most of the comments he's received have been "positive and uplifting", some of which have inspired him to "be kinder and more polite".

AsiaOne has reached out to Wesley for more information.

