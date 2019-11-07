Funny or dangerous? Blogger Xiaxue says ghost stickers on cars should be made illegal

Imagine driving on the roads at night and suddenly coming face-to-face with a couple of 'ghosts'. However, you later discover you did not have a close encounter with some spectres... it was just ghost stickers on the back windscreen of a car.

Does the shock factor of these decals make driving unsafe for other road users? Local blogger and social media personality Xiaxue thinks so.

Stomp contributor Edwin alerted Stomp to Xiaxue's series of Instagram Stories after her mother encountered a BMW driver who had put ghost stickers on the back of his car.

She wrote that her mum was "so freaked out" that she almost drove into the BMW.

Photo: Instagram/xiaxue

"Is it funny to you stupid guy who decided sticking ghost faces on his window is a good idea?

"Is it still funny if someone swerves from you coz (sic) they panicked and it kills someone?

"I really don't get it, what the point of this?

"It's not like you can see other people's reactions in their cars."