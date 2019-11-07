Funny or dangerous? Blogger Xiaxue says ghost stickers on cars should be made illegal

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Farah Daley
Stomp

Imagine driving on the roads at night and suddenly coming face-to-face with a couple of 'ghosts'. However, you later discover you did not have a close encounter with some spectres... it was just ghost stickers on the back windscreen of a car.

Does the shock factor of these decals make driving unsafe for other road users? Local blogger and social media personality Xiaxue thinks so.

Stomp contributor Edwin alerted Stomp to Xiaxue's series of Instagram Stories after her mother encountered a BMW driver who had put ghost stickers on the back of his car.

She wrote that her mum was "so freaked out" that she almost drove into the BMW.

Photo: Instagram/xiaxue

"Is it funny to you stupid guy who decided sticking ghost faces on his window is a good idea?

"Is it still funny if someone swerves from you coz (sic) they panicked and it kills someone?

"I really don't get it, what the point of this?

"It's not like you can see other people's reactions in their cars."

She also called the driver childish and said that such decals should be made illegal.

According to a casual poll she posted on Instagram, 95 per cent of her followers who saw the story agreed that such stickers are dangerous to other drivers.

She shared a conversation she had with a follower who had encountered the same car.

The netizen said her father, who has had a heart attack before, almost had to activate his emergency brake after seeing the BMW with the stickers.

He later pulled over by the side of the road so that his son could take over driving for the rest of the journey.

Xiaxue also listed reasons why she believes ghost stickers should be banned and even suggested civilians "handle it ourselves" if the authorities cannot do anything about it.

What do you think? Are these stickers amusing or dangerous?

More about

celebrities road safety
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation
Murder charges withdrawn for three men allegedly linked to Orchard Towers death
Murder charges withdrawn for three men allegedly linked to Orchard Towers death
Funny or dangerous? Blogger Xiaxue says ghost stickers on cars should be made illegal
Funny or dangerous? Blogger Xiaxue says ghost stickers on cars should be made illegal
Newlyweds give guests TOTO slips with potential $4.2 million jackpot at wedding dinner
Newlyweds give guests TOTO slips with potential $4.2 million jackpot at wedding dinner
Chinese woman caught on camera faking road accident in payout bid
Chinese woman caught on camera faking road accident in payout bid
Fake news: People contracting herpes from drinking Instagram star&#039;s bathwater
Fake news: People contracting herpes from drinking Instagram star's bathwater
Korean actor Kang Ji-hwan arrested over allegations of sexual assault and rape
Korean actor Kang Ji-hwan arrested over allegations of sexual assault and rape
Don&#039;t give your WhatsApp verification code to anyone if you don&#039;t want to lose access to your account: Police
Beware of Whatsapp account takeover scams, police warn
Lin Chi-ling shoots down pregnancy rumours after old photos surface
Lin Chi-ling rumoured to be pregnant after photos surface
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 8-17: Free satay onigiri and slurpee at selected 7-Eleven stores and other deals
Free food giveaway at selected 7-Eleven stores on July 11 and other deals this week
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Birthday treats Singapore 2019 - 31 best freebies for every day of the month
Birthday treats Singapore 2019 - 31 best freebies for every day of the month
Spotify launches &#039;lighter&#039; music streaming app for emerging markets
Spotify launches 'lighter' music streaming app for emerging markets

Home Works

Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

6 &#039;adult-sized&#039; playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
6 'adult-sized' playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
Threeppy: Daiso&#039;s new $5.80 shop in Funan mall looks set to give Miniso a run for its money
'Premium' Daiso to open at Funan mall with items at $5.80. Here's what you can get
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager

SERVICES