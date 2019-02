Furniture shop at Upper East Coast Road covered in flames in early morning

SINGAPORE - A fire engulfed a furniture shop at 135 Upper East Coast Road early Saturday morning (Feb 2).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a series of Facebook posts that it had been alerted to a fire at the furniture shop at 3.33am.

A total of 11 emergency vehicles and about 35 firefighters were involved.

At one point, five water jets were used to bring the fire under control.

"The fire which involved contents of a furniture shop was extinguished in about two hours. Damping down operations are ongoing," said the SCDF.

Residents who had been evacuated earlier by the police and the SCDF as a safety precaution were allowed to return to their homes.

There were no reported injuries and the SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.



Photo: Facebook/SCDF

Mr Roysten Estrop, 68, was woken up by his wife at 3.45am due to the strong smell of smoke as she had thought something in their house was burning. Smoke had entered their house from their daughter's opened window.

The retiree, who lives at the nearby Tay Lian Teck Road, said: "From my house, I could see a huge reflection of the fire on the windows of the condominium opposite."

When he went to the scene of the fire, he found that the road had been cordoned off, with some people gathered outside.

"The flames were going four to five storeys high," said Mr Estrop. "But it was too dark and far away to tell if there was anyone from the shop inside or around the building."

The smoke was very thick and black, he added.

The main shop sold furniture such as bamboo blinds and he used to purchase from it, he said. A small space on the land was also rented to a photo framing shop.

In December, a fire broke out at a single-storey furniture warehouse in Sungei Kadut and 25 emergency vehicles and about 90 firefighters were deployed then.

on Facebook [FINAL UPDATE: Fire @ 135 Upper East Coast Road] At about 3.33am this morning, SCDF responded to a fire at 135 Upper... Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Friday, 1 February 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.