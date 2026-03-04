Future BTO estates to get coffee shops, supermarkets and other amenities earlier

HDB will introduce longer rent-free periods for coffee shops and supermarkets, along with bus services that start when residents collect their keys, as it seeks to reduce the inconvenience of those who move into new large-scale BTO estates.

This was announced by Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling during her ministry’s budget debate in Parliament on Wednesday (March 4).

She said a multi-agency committee, led by the Ministry of National Development (MND) and HDB, identified five areas to support residents moving into new large-scale BTO estates of more than 3,000 flats.

These are: access to transport, cooked food and groceries, childcare services, sheltered linkedways and waste-management.

Set up in mid-2024, the BTO Coordination Committee includes the Land Transport Authority, the National Environment Agency, the Early Childhood Development Agency, the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the People’s Association.

"Every estate is different and there can be project-specific issues that cause some variation," said SMS Sun.

"However, with the basic principles established, we can strive towards achieving these standards for new large-scale BTO estates to improve the move-in experience for residents."

Residents in Tengah had voiced their concerns about limited connectivity and insufficient facilities in the estate.

In a joint press release, MND and HDB said that they will support new shops in BTO estates to open for business earlier — from nine months to about six months after the first batch of residents collect their keys.

To address concerns about low footfall in the initial months, shops, including supermarkets and coffee shops, will get up to six months rent-free period if they start operations within the first six months from the time they get their temporary occupation period.

The staggered rent structure, where new HDB shops are progressively charged across their first three-year tenancy period, will also be lowered.

For their first year, tenants will pay 70 per cent of their rent, instead of 80 per cent. The rents of the second and third year remain unchanged, at 90 per cent and 100 per cent respectively.

These measures will kick in for tenders for new shops from March 2026.

For BTO projects launched from July 2025, HDB will pre-build outdoor refreshment areas in front of coffee shops. Previously, they were constructed by the operators after their tenancy had commenced.

"This move will allow the outdoor refreshment areas to be ready alongside the coffee shop, saving operators up to eight months and significant costs, and enabling them to start serving residents earlier," said MND and HDB.

For families with young children, SMS Sun said the authorities are aiming for childcare centres to start operating within the first six months after the first batch of residents collect their keys.

Potential childcare operators will be invited to view the premises before construction is completed, so that they can visualise the space and plan for renovation workers earlier.

MND and HDB said there will also be least one bus service to be operational in tandem with the first batch of key collection.

These bus services, which will be accessible from a bus stop within walking distance of a BTO project, will connect residents to amenities, as well as bus interchanges or MRT stations.

For a start, this will be implemented in BTO projects in Tengah, including Plantation Creek, Garden Waterfront I and Garden Waterfront II, according to MND and HDB.

The length of sheltered linkways, which will be built before residents move in, will be longer to connect residents to bus stops and key amenities up to a 200m walking distance.

On the "indiscriminate" dumping of bulky waste, SMS Sun said that HDB will be working with NEA and town councils to increase the number of skip tanks, metal cages and recycling bins.

HDB is also reviewing the penalty framework to implement stiffer penalties for errant contractors, she added.

chingshijie@asiaone.com