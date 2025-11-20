Award Banner
15-year-old girl reported missing in Hougang; police appeal for information
Fyetrisha Amelia Mohamed Farmi, 15, was last seen at block 365B Upper Serangoon Road on Nov 12.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force, Google Maps
Sean Ler
November 20, 2025 6:40 AM

The police are seeking information on a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing since Nov 12.

Police appealed today (Nov 20) for information on the whereabouts of Fyetrisha Amelia Mohamed Farmi, who was last seen at block 365B Upper Serangoon Road.

In their appeal, the police said that anyone with information can contact their hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information would be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

