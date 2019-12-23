Gambas Avenue accident: GrabFood rider was working part-time to support ill wife and family

SINGAPORE - The GrabFood delivery rider who died in an accident in Gambas Avenue last Friday (Dec 20) had been working two jobs to support his family, which comprised his wife and 11-year-old daughter.

The Singapore permanent resident from Ipoh had a full-time job with an electronic engineering company, but had also begun delivering food about a month ago to supplement his family's income after his wife fell ill and was unable to work.

Mr Phang Wei Sum, 42, had been working in Singapore for more than a decade, reported Chinese-language evening newspaper Lianhe Wanbao on Saturday.

"He was a good husband and father who never smoked or drank alcohol. He cared a lot for his family," said his wife, who declined to be named.

His family collected his body from the morgue on Saturday morning and will send it to Ipoh for the funeral.