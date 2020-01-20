Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked

A mystery box website offering electronic gadgets, fashion wear and beauty products as prizes has been blocked here after a Singaporean actor promoted it on YouTube.

Drakemall, a virtual mystery box website headquartered in Ireland, was promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor Ridhwan Azman in a sponsored YouTube video on Dec 22 last year.

The site, which touts itself as a "mystery box marketplace", promises users the chance to win gadgets by opening virtual boxes that they can buy at prices ranging from less than US$1 (S$1.35) to about US$140 (S$188).

Responding to queries from The New Paper, a police spokesman said the authorities had assessed Drakemall to be a remote gambling service.

The site was blocked sometime last week following a directive by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

IPHONE 11

In the 13-minute video by Ridhwan, who goes by the username Ridhwannabe, he claimed to have won an iPhone 11 by opening a box for $6.50.

The phone's retail price is about $1,000.

He also takes users through the sign-up process, encouraging them to use the referral code with his name for extra perks.

The 26-year-old actor's main claim to fame was playing Recruit Ismail in Jack Neo's Ah Boys to Men series from 2012.