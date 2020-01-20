Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked

In a sponsored YouTube video, Ah Boys To Men actor Ridhwan Azman claims to have won an iPhone 11 by opening a box on the Drakemall site for $6.50.
PHOTO: YouTube/Ridwannabe
David Sun
The New Paper

A mystery box website offering electronic gadgets, fashion wear and beauty products as prizes has been blocked here after a Singaporean actor promoted it on YouTube.

Drakemall, a virtual mystery box website headquartered in Ireland, was promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor Ridhwan Azman in a sponsored YouTube video on Dec 22 last year.

The site, which touts itself as a "mystery box marketplace", promises users the chance to win gadgets by opening virtual boxes that they can buy at prices ranging from less than US$1 (S$1.35) to about US$140 (S$188).

Responding to queries from The New Paper, a police spokesman said the authorities had assessed Drakemall to be a remote gambling service.

The site was blocked sometime last week following a directive by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

IPHONE 11

In the 13-minute video by Ridhwan, who goes by the username Ridhwannabe, he claimed to have won an iPhone 11 by opening a box for $6.50.

The phone's retail price is about $1,000.

He also takes users through the sign-up process, encouraging them to use the referral code with his name for extra perks.

The 26-year-old actor's main claim to fame was playing Recruit Ismail in Jack Neo's Ah Boys to Men series from 2012.

It appears Drakemall was using him to try to attract young gamblers as his 500,000-plus YouTube subscriber base is largely aged 12 to 18.

The video received close to 70,000 views as of last Friday but has since been taken down.

Speaking to TNP, Ridhwan said he was not aware that Drakemall was an online gambling site. He also claimed that many other YouTubers around the world were promoting it.

"When I was approached by the client, he mentioned that it's a mystery box game and that was also what it seemed like to me," he said.

"I would like to reiterate that I had no idea that it's an online gambling site. My career is very important to me and I will not do anything to risk it."

The police spokesman clarified that remote gambling, which includes the sale of mystery boxes online, is prohibited unless granted an exemption by the MHA.

"Online lotteries and sale of 'mystery boxes' online - being games of chance that involve money or items that have monetary value, and are conducted through remote communications - fall within the definition of remote gambling," he said.

"Individuals who provide an overseas remote gambling service with a Singapore-customer link or a Singapore-based remote gambling service, without an exemption, would have committed offences under the Remote Gambling Act 2014."

The spokesman added that those who provide such a service can be jailed for up to seven years, or fined up to $500,000, or both.

Those who promote such services can be fined up to $20,000.

Mystery prize machines were banned here in 2018, after the police warned that operators were flouting the law by holding what is considered to be a form of public lottery.

A month later, TNP reported that "game shows" with a similar concept were thriving online despite also flouting the law as they were essentially remote gambling services.

Clinical psychologist Carol Balhetchet said it was irresponsible to expose teenagers to sites like Drakemall.

"It's still gambling no matter how you beautify it, and is a negative way to promote to the young the idea of getting what you want even if you don't have much money," she said.

She said some of these teenagers may have just a few dollars a day for food, but they might risk that money on the promise that they could win something valuable.

Dr Balhetchet added that the young are more prone to addiction and run the risk of being hooked on gambling as they try to recoup their losses.

"The young are impressionable, and YouTube and the online world is a big thing for them, so they will follow what these influencers tell them," she said.

"These online personalities have a lot of influence on the young and need to have some form of responsibility, but clearly they don't."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Gambling Local celebrities

TRENDING

After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
Billionaires richer than 60 per cent of the world&#039;s population: Oxfam
Billionaires richer than 60 per cent of the world's population: Oxfam
Malaysian netizens laud flight passenger who returned a stolen blanket to MAS after 9 years
Malaysian netizens laud flight passenger who returned a stolen blanket to MAS after 9 years
&#039;Sad&#039; Prince Harry says no other option but to end royal role
'Sad' Prince Harry says no other option but to end royal role
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Gossip mill: Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted singing at a village wedding dinner - and other entertainment news this week
Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted performing at a village wedding dinner
Monkey business at Bukit Panjang childcare centre
Monkey business at Bukit Panjang childcare centre
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an &#039;average&#039; wedding
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an 'average' wedding
MAS warns financial sector of critical vulnerabilities in Microsoft Windows
MAS warns financial sector of critical vulnerabilities in Microsoft Windows
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
McDonald&#039;s Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
McDonald's Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in

Home Works

12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'

SERVICES