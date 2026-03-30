'This game is for the fans': Lions take on Bangladesh in final Asian Cup qualifying match

The Lions are all set to sign off the final game of the Asian Cup qualification with a flourish when they take on Bangladesh in the Group C dead rubber at the National Stadium on Tuesday (March 31).

The home team booked their place in the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia with a 2-1 away win against Hong Kong in November, grabbing the top spot in the group.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Monday, coach Gavin Lee said the focus remains on performance.

"I guess I think first and foremost, boys are all very focused putting out a performance out there tomorrow night.

"In Hong Kong, we played in a stadium full of red, but it wasn't our red. Tomorrow, we have a chance to play in our stadium with our red supporting us.

"And I heard there's a big crowd coming, and I think that is something we should never take for granted, and that thats something that i think motivates a lot of players, because how often do you get this kind of experience and opportunity?"

He said the team remain grounded after their result in Hong Kong.

"We had some fantastic memories in Hong Kong that night, but like... that (night) was a nice memory, but we want more, right? And in order to achieve more of such memories, we got to stay humble, grounded, continue working hard, and we're only as good as our next game."

Singapore have won all three of their away matches against Bangladesh, India and Hong Kong, but were held to draws at home by Hong Kong and India. A draw or win on Tuesday would see them complete the campaign undefeated.

At 148th in the world, they will be the lowest-ranked team at the Asian Cup.

Forward Ilhan Fandi said they are determined to deliver on Tuesday.

"This game is for the fans. It's a celebration for them, but I think we have to go out there as players to do our job is to get the three points and to continue working hard."

Ilhan, 23, who scored the winning goal in the Lions’ Asian Cup qualifying win over Hong Kong, suffered a leg injury during that match and has not played since.

"I'm just happy to be back with the national team. It's a different type of vibe. It's my second family. Whenever I put on the shirt, I'm always going to give 100 per cent and I can't wait for the game to work and to see all the crowd," he added.

Bangladesh aim for win

Bangladesh, who have already been eliminated, will be aiming to close their campaign on a high note.

Head coach Javier Cabrera said his side are focused on putting up a strong fight.

"Yeah, it's a very important match for us, as you says, it is the last game of this Asian Cup qualifiers where we have had very good performances, but we have achieved less points that we were expecting," he said.

Fans set for celebratory night

The night is also set to be a celebration of Singapore football.

Fans will be treated to a series of matchday activities at the National Stadium, with gates opening two hours before the 8pm kick-off.

There will be fan engagement booths, merchandise and live entertainment.

Shazza will be performing during the pre-match segment, while Iman Fandi will take the stage during half-time.

The evening concludes with a pyrotechnic display celebrating the successful qualification campaign.

With previous home matches drawing a crowd of just over 8,000 against Hong Kong and about 13,000 against India, the Lions hope that the fans will turn up in large numbers.

This is Singapore's first qualification for the tournament on merit, having previously appeared only once as hosts in 1984.

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