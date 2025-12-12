DPM Gan to visit China on Dec 15 for top-level bilateral meeting

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will visit Chongqing in China on Monday (Dec 15) for the 21st Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting.

The annual apex bilateral meeting is the platform for Singapore and China to review their collaboration and chart the direction of cooperation.

DPM Gan and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang are co-chairs of the meeting.

They will also co-chair the 26th Suzhou Industrial Park Joint Steering Council (JSC), the 17th Tianjin Eco-City JSC, and the 9th China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity JSC meetings.

These sessions will review the progress made on three flagship government-to-government projects and discuss ways to further their development, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press statement on Dec 12.

The projects are: Suzhou Industrial Park, Tianjin Eco-City and Chongqing Connectivity Initiative (CCI).

At last year's 20th JCBC, the two countries signed 25 deals covering a wide range of bilateral cooperation in areas such as cross-border data flows, education, finance, food security and renewable energy.

10th anniversary of Chongqing Connectivity Initiative

While in Chongqing, DPM Gan and Vice Premier Ding will also visit sites featuring initiatives in finance and digital services, driven through CCI.

The two leaders will also attend events to commemorate the 10th anniversary of CCI, including a drone show tailored for the occasion.

Chongqing's drone spectacle, situated along the waterfront where the Yangtze and Jialing rivers meet, is described by China broadcaster CGTN as a "must-see".

According to CGTN, it showcases Chongqing's iconic landmarks and highlights the city's development achievements, including its key role in building China's new international land-sea trade corridor.

DPM Gan will also meet with Chongqing party secretary Yuan Jiajun.

Joining DPM Gan on this trip are Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Digital Development and Information Minister for Josephine Teo, Education Minister Desmond Lee, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, senior ministers of state Zaqy Mohamad (Sustainability and the Environment), Tan Kiat How (Health), Low Yen Ling (Culture, Community and Youth), Sun Xueling (Transport), as well as officials from the various ministries and agencies.

