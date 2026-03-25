DPM Gan to visit Germany from March 25 to 28 to strengthen economic ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will visit Berlin and Hamburg in Germany from March 25 (Wednesday) to March 28.

This will also be DPM Gan's first visit to Germany.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said the visit is intended to build bilateral relations and strengthen economic ties between Singapore and Germany.

While in Berlin, DPM Gan will meet with German political leaders, including Federal Minister of Research, Technology and Space Dorothee Bar, Federal Minister for Digitalisation and State Modernisation Karsten Wildberger, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy Stefan Rouenhoff, and other members of the German federal parliament.

MTI said these meetings are intended to affirm Singapore's growing trade and investment ties, as well as discuss opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation and partnerships between the two countries, and the broader European Union.

DPM Gan is also expected to meet with German business chambers in Berlin.

From Berlin, DPM Gan will head to Hamburg, where he will be the foreign guest-of-honour at the Ostasiatisches Liebesmahl (East Asian Love-Feast), organised by the German East Asia Association to strengthen trade links between Germany and the Asia-Pacific.

DPM Gan will also meet First Mayor of Hamburg Peter Tschentscher to discuss possible areas of cooperation between Singapore and Hamburg, and leaders from German multinational cooperations and Mittelstands to explore opportunities for growing Singapore-Germany business links.

The two countries elevated ties to a strategic partnership in November 2024, focused on the five pillars of political, defence, cybersecurity, and intelligence cooperation; trade, investment, transport, digital; climate, green economy, green transition; research science, tech, innovation; and, multilevel cooperation for the future.

Germany is Singapore's largest trading partner in Europe, with bilateral trade amounting to $23.4 billion in 2025. It is also Singapore's fifth largest European Union investor, with Germany's foreign direct investment stock in Singapore amounting to $26.1 billion in 2024.

As of 2024, there were more than 2,300 German companies in Singapore in a wide range of sectors including chemicals, electronics, engineering, automotive, and logistics.

DPM Gan will be accompanied by officials from MTI on his trip.

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editor@asiaone.com