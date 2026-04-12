DPM Gan to meet US cabinet members during April 12-17 visit

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will visit Texas and Washington DC in the United States from today (April 12) to April 17.

In a statement this morning, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said the visit, which coincides with the 60th year of diplomatic relations, will build on the robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership between the two countries.

While in Austin, Texas, DPM Gan will meet with state leaders to discuss economic cooperation opportunities between Singapore and Texan companies.

He is also expected to engage private sector representatives and officially launch Enterprise Singapore's new Austin Overseas Centre, which will support Singapore companies' expansion into the US.

On April 14, DPM Gan will head to Washington where he is scheduled to meet with cabinet secretaries and members of Congress.

According to MTI, these meetings will reaffirm the strong trade and investment ties between Singapore and the US, and discuss areas for further cooperation.

DPM Gan will also be participating in a fireside chat at the Semafor World Economy conference, where he will discuss international and regional developments.

In his capacity as chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), DPM Gan will also join the plenary meeting of the International Monetary Fund's international monetary and financial committee, and engage senior financial leaders.

The deputy prime minister will be accompanied by officials from MTI and MAS.

Singapore's embassy in Washington said the country is a longstanding, reliable and steadfast strategic partner of the US, with substantive cooperation across multiple fronts.

It added that the partnership is underpinned by mutually beneficial cooperation in the economic, defence, security and people-to-people spheres.

The two countries are also major trade and investment partners, with bilateral trade in goods and services amounting to US$317.1 billion (S$404 billion) in 2024.

Under the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, Singapore levies no tariffs on the US. The latter also enjoys a consistent trade surplus with Singapore, including a goods trade surplus of US$3.6 billion and a services trade surplus of US$29.6 billion in 2025.

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