Gantry glitch at Newton Food Centre leaves 50 drivers stuck for almost an hour

More than 50 frustrated drivers were stuck inside their vehicles last Friday (March 1) night after a car park gantry barrier at Newton Food Centre malfunctioned.

Private-hire vehicle driver Chen, 50, told Shin Min Daily News that he could not leave the premises for over 45 minutes after picking up several passengers at 9.15pm.

"A number of drivers had to move their vehicles forwards and backwards so that the gantry was able to detect their card reader and allow them to leave," he said.

Chen said that a driver then decided to contact the car park gantry operator, only to be told by the staff member that he did not have the authority to open the barrier as his superiors were not around, reported Shin Min.

"I was forced to pay the parking fee while I was waiting there," Chen said. "I was told that the amount can be reimbursed, but I don't want to write an email for just a few cents."

Chen said that his passengers, who were foreigners, complained a lot while waiting inside his vehicle.

The private-hire vehicle driver added that he drove them to their destination in five minutes after the 45-minute wait at the parking lot.

When Shin Min reporters visited Newton Food Centre the next day (March 2), the gantry barrier was lifted for vehicles to pass uninterrupted.

Gantry has broken down before

Richard Toh, chairman of the Newton Food Centre Stallholders' Association, said that he contacted the gantry operator after finding out about the glitch.

"I don't know what the problem is. The company said they would solve it as soon as possible, but did not give a deadline," he said.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the faulty gantry has been a recurring theme in the past few months.

Employees from the car park operator were previously seen on duty helping drivers swipe their cards through.

They were also there to prevent congestion during peak hours.

