Gardens by the Bay murder trial: Man who strangled China mistress and burned her body found guilty

SINGAPORE - Laundry shop manager Leslie Khoo Kwee Hock, 51, who strangled his China lover in his car in a quiet road near Gardens by the Bay and then burned her body, was found guilty of murder on Thursday (July 18).

Judicial Commissioner Audrey Lim convicted Khoo of murdering engineer Cui Yajie, 31, on the morning of July 12, 2016, and rejected all defences he had raised to the charge.

She found that Khoo knew that pressing Ms Cui's neck with great force would "likely cause her death", and dismissed his claims that he did not have any intention of strangling her and only realised his hands were around her neck after she had stopped moving.

She also rejected Khoo's testimony that Ms Cui had physically abused him, and pointed to the victim's smaller size in dismissing his claim that Ms Cui had restrained him when he tried to get out of the car.

"The accused acted in a cruel and unusual manner," said the judge, as Khoo listened calmly to the verdict.

The judge also discredited Khoo's claim that he had burned Ms Cui's body to let her "rest in peace".

She said Khoo had reason to kill Ms Cui, who was pressing him to repay a $20,000 debt to her, to avoid financial pressure and the threat of ruin that she posed.

Ms Cui Yajie, whose body was burned by Leslie Khoo Kwee Hock after he killed her. PHOTO: Singapore Police Force

Sentencing was adjourned to a later date. Khoo faces the death sentence or life imprisonment.

Khoo did not dispute that he had strangled Ms Cui in his BMW and later burned her body in Lim Chu Kang Lane 8 over several days until nothing was left except clumps of hair, pieces of partly burnt fabric and a bra hook.

But his defence argued that he should be found guilty only of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Khoo's lawyer, Mr Mervyn Cheong, said the fight in the car was sudden and Khoo had been provoked by Ms Cui's verbal taunts. The defence claimed Khoo was suffering from a mental condition known as intermittent explosive disorder (IED).

The prosecution, led by Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair, contended that Khoo was bent on silencing Ms Cui after she had threatened to expose him to his employer.