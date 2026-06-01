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5 taken to hospital after T-bone collision between taxi, car outside Gardens by the Bay

The airbags in both vehicles were deployed during the accident
5 taken to hospital after T-bone collision between taxi, car outside Gardens by the Bay
Five people were taken to hospital after the accident between a Comfort Delgro taxi and Lexus hybrid car on Monday (June 1).
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Shafiq Apandi
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJune 01, 2026 10:09 AMBYSean Ler

Five people were taken to hospital after a taxi and a car collided at a junction near Gardens by the Bay on Monday (June 1) afternoon.

The accident, involving a Comfort Delgro taxi and a Lexus LBX hybrid car, happened at about 2.30pm along Marina Gardens Drive outside the entrance to Gardens by the Bay South.

Map showing where the accident between the Comfort Delgro taxi and Lexus hybrid car took place on Monday (June 1) afternoon.

When AsiaOne arrived at the scene at 2.35pm, both the taxi and car were stopped near the middle of  the junction.

The curtain airbags of both vehicles were deployed.

Based on the damage to the taxi's front right bumper and the car's rear passenger door, it is likely that the two vehicles were involved in a T-bone collision. 

The airbags of both vehicles were deployed during the accident.

At least two security personnel from Gardens by the Bay came over to assist those involved in the accident, and to direct traffic away from the scene.

A family of four with a toddler, believed to be the taxi's passengers, were seen standing at the traffic island calming the child. 

Four persons, including a toddler, believed to be passengers on board the taxi during the accident, were seen at the traffic island.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said its paramedics conveyed four people to the National University Hospital and another to the Singapore General Hospital.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police and Comfort Delgro for more information.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceSingapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)Accidents - TrafficTaxilexus
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