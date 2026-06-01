5 taken to hospital after T-bone collision between taxi, car outside Gardens by the Bay

Five people were taken to hospital after a taxi and a car collided at a junction near Gardens by the Bay on Monday (June 1) afternoon.

The accident, involving a Comfort Delgro taxi and a Lexus LBX hybrid car, happened at about 2.30pm along Marina Gardens Drive outside the entrance to Gardens by the Bay South.

When AsiaOne arrived at the scene at 2.35pm, both the taxi and car were stopped near the middle of the junction.

The curtain airbags of both vehicles were deployed.

Based on the damage to the taxi's front right bumper and the car's rear passenger door, it is likely that the two vehicles were involved in a T-bone collision.

At least two security personnel from Gardens by the Bay came over to assist those involved in the accident, and to direct traffic away from the scene.

A family of four with a toddler, believed to be the taxi's passengers, were seen standing at the traffic island calming the child.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said its paramedics conveyed four people to the National University Hospital and another to the Singapore General Hospital.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police and Comfort Delgro for more information.

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editor@asiaone.com