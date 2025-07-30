Gas cylinders in car, unattended luggage: Only around 17% of bystanders noticed them in SGSecure experiments

Two social experiments conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in June gave a glimpse about how members of the public might respond to potential threats.

The experiments, which fall under the SGSecure movement, were conducted on June 10 and 13 during peak lunch and dinner hours.

They featured situations mimicking bomb threats meant to provide observations on how the public responds to potential threats that could be easily overlooked in today's fast-paced environment.

The first experiment involved a dummy Improvised Explosive Device (IED) hidden in a luggage that was left in a high traffic area of Our Tampines Hub, while the second involved a car loaded with empty gas cylinders that was parked at Bishan Community Club.

Based on MHA's observations, just 17.3 per cent of the 2,530 people who walked past the suspicious objects in both experiments noticed them.

However, of those who noticed the suspicious object, only about 5.9 per cent intended or took steps to inform the authorities, while the majority (90 per cent) walked away without taking any action.

Public's alertness low: Sim Ann

The results were a stark contrast to those of the SGSecure Public Perception Survey 2024, where 88 per cent of respondents said that they would contact the relevant authorities if they spotted suspicious behaviours or items.

The recent social experiments underscored "a significant gap between the public's perceived and actual level of vigilance", said MHA.

"This shows that we still have some way to go in raising the public's alertness and awareness and their readiness to combat terrorism," said Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs.

She was at a media event on Wednesday (July 30) where MHA launched a three-episode web series titled What Would You Do When Terror Strikes, featuring the two controlled social experiments conducted in the heartlands in mid-June.

MHA said the findings point to clear opportunities to strengthen the community's vigilance and response to potential security threats.

"MHA will continue to partner the community closely to deepen outreach efforts under the SGSecure movement," said the ministry.

"At the same time, we encourage members of the public to stay alert to their surroundings and play an active role in keeping our shared spaces safe. Everyone has a part to play in building a strong, vigilant and prepared community."

What Would You Do When Terror Strikes

The three-episode web series, which premieres on the MHA YouTube channel on Wednesday (July 31), aims to educate viewers on how to respond effectively and safely during a terror incident and reinforce the importance of community vigilance.

The first episode features eight local social media influencers who are put through a series of events within a simulated armed intruder attack, testing their ability and knowledge of how to react in such situations.

The subsequent episodes will feature footage from the social experiments accompanied by commentary by a panel of experts — comprising representatives from the SGSecure Programme Office, Home Team Psychology Division, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

On a whole, the series is meant to provide practical advice grounded in SGSecure advisories, such as how to assess threats, evacuate safely, administer basic first aid, or notify the authorities promptly, so that viewers will be equipped with the relevant knowledge to navigate similar situations if necessary, said MHA.

[[nid:720394]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com