Gay couple ask internet if it's okay to come to Singapore - get a warm welcome
PHOTO: Pixabay
Kimberly Foo
AsiaOne
Mar 19, 2019

It's pretty common for anyone to feel pre-travel jitters, not knowing what to expect when they go to another country.

As the saying goes, "When in Rome, do as the Romans do", so one gay couple decided to turn to the internet for advice for their trip to Singapore.

Their question: What is it like in Singapore for gays?

According to a discussion thread started on March 18, Redditor u/RatchetMemes highlights an upcoming trip he is planning with his partner.

How's it actually like to Travel to Singapore as a gay couple? from r/singapore

In the post, he shares some of his concerns about engaging in public displays of affection (PDA) as well as the law against homosexuality in Singapore. He is afraid that PDA may draw a backlash from Singaporeans.

However, Singaporeans took to the comments section to welcome the tourists to our sunny shores.

Many assured him that the law, referring to Section 377(a), is not widely enforced so he and his partner should not have a problem being comfortable in Singapore.

Photo: Reddit
Photo: Reddit

Some even recommended hawkers and sights that the couple should go to when they are in Singapore.

Photo: Reddit
Photo: Reddit

Though there were some negative sentiments, Singaporean Redditors were quick to shut them down too.

Photo: Reddit

With this much assurance, it seems the couple can look forward to an enjoyable vacation in Singapore.

Photo: Reddit

kimberlyfoo@asiaone.com

More about

Homosexuality/LGBT Travel and leisure Social media
