Preserving 38 Oxley Road: A timeline of events

The National Heritage Board (NHB) and Singapore Land Authority said on Monday (Nov 3) 38 Oxley Road has been determined "to be of national significance with great historic merit, and worthy of preservation".

The bungalow on that site was Lee Kuan Yew's home from the mid-1940s until his death in 2015.

A Notice of Intention will be issued on the same day, expressing the Singapore Government's intention to gazette the site as a national monument, according to the joint statement.

The owner of the property is 38 Oxley Road Pte Ltd, which according to AsiaOne's checks is controlled by Lee Hsien Yang.

Here's a timeline of events regarding the site:

1898: The property was commissioned and built by Dutch merchant Hermann Cornelius Verloop who lived at No. 11 Lloyd Road.

1945: Lee Kuan Yew started renting the unit after his family sold their Norfolk Road home.

1950s: Founding fathers such as Dr Goh Keng Swee and Dr Toh Chin Chye held meetings in its basement dining room, which subsequently led to the formation of the People's Action Party (PAP).

1965: Lee Kuan Yew bought the house and continued to live there with his family.

Oct 27, 2010: Lee Kuan Yew stated in a letter to the Cabinet that he wished for the property to be demolished after his death.

Dec 27, 2011: Lee Kuan Yew wrote in another letter to the Cabinet that if 38 Oxley Road were to be preserved, its foundation must be reinforced and the whole building refurbished before letting it out for people to live in.

March 23, 2015: Lee Kuan Yew, who had been living in that property since the 1940s, died. The family home gained significant attention.

April 12, 2015: During the reading of Lee Kuan Yew's will, his son Lee Hsien Yang pushed for the immediate demolition of the house at 38 Oxley Road. The conversation ceased when his sister Dr Lee Wei Ling expressed her wish to stay there.

June 14, 2017: Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling accused then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of misrepresenting their father for political gain. They said that their father had wanted 38 Oxley Road to be demolished.

July 3 to 4, 2017: Then PM Lee made a statement denying his siblings' allegations and recused himself from all matters related to the property. He also handed ownership of the house to his brother in an attempt to lessen tensions.

April 2, 2018: A Ministerial Committee regarding the property concluded that there were three possible outcomes — which were for it to be preserved, partially retained, or demolished.

Oct 9, 2024: Dr Lee Wei Ling dies at age 69 after suffering from a degenerative brain disease for four years.

Oct 15, 2024: Lee Hsien Yang claims he is the sole owner of 38 Oxley Road and states he has submitted a request to have the site demolished.

Oct 24, 2024: NHB conducts study to determine if the property has enough architectural, heritage or historical significance for preservation.

Nov 3, 2025: The Government announces that it intends to gazette the site to preserve it as a national monument, having assessed it to be of historic significance and national importance.

