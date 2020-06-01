GCE O-level results out on Jan 13

SINGAPORE - Candidates who sat last year's GCE O-level examinations will get their results next Monday (Jan 13).

Students may collect their results from their respective schools at 2pm that day, while private candidates will be notified by post, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement on Monday (Jan 6).

The result slips of private candidates will be mailed next Monday to the address provided during the registration period.

Private candidates can also obtain their results online using their SingPass account on the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board website.

Students who wish to apply to junior colleges (JCs), Millennia Institute, polytechnics or the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can do so through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE).

The JAE will open from 3pm next Monday to 4pm on Jan 17.

Applicants may refer to the JAE website at https://bit.ly/36s1SIX for more details.

The MOE said the JAE posting results are due to be released on Feb 4.

The results can be accessed on the JAE website or through an SMS that will be sent to an applicant's mobile phone.