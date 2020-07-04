GE2020: Citing Singaporeans transported home during Covid-19 pandemic, Vivian Balakrishan says PAP leaves no citizen behind

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began early this year, travel restrictions have been put in place by governments around the world.

Like other countries, this made it difficult for Singaporeans overseas to return home.

However, the People's Action Party (PAP) government "launched the largest consular operation in our history as we brought Singaporeans from overseas back home," Dr Vivian Balakrishnan pointed out during his constituency political broadcast today (July 4).

The 59-year-old, who is the Foreign Minister, highlighted this when making the point that PAP "leave no Singaporean behind".

Dr Balakrishnan is running in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC this general election, alongside Sim Ann, Christopher De Souza and Edward Chia.

In a speech at a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) town hall on June 22, the minister noted that since February, they have received many calls, messages and emails at all times of the day and night.

MFA subsequently worked with various foreign governments, airlines and colleagues in other ministries to bring Singaporeans home. Transport was organised to help the elderly and the sick to return via land links with Malaysia.

In the broadcast, Dr Balakrishnan emphasised that Covid-19 is the worst crisis Singapore has faced since independence.

"But I am confident. I’m optimistic that we will emerge from this crisis, stronger, more resilient, more united than ever before."

The key reason? Trust, he said.

"You know us, you know what we stand for, you know we will do everything to support you, your families and your children."

In their corresponding broadcast, however, the opposing Singapore Democratic Party charged that the PAP government "mishandled the Covid-19 pandemic".

Candidate Dr James Gomez, an academic, cited the number of infections in Singapore, which was more than 44,000 cases as of July 1.

"They were wrong to ask us not to wear masks, they were wrong not to isolate affected workers and housing them in crowded dormitories and wrong in keeping schools open," Dr Gomez said.

