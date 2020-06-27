GE2020: Heng Swee Keat wants to see Ivan Lim step up to clarify controversy

A new face for the People’s Action Party (PAP), Ivan Lim, has been making himself known across social media (he’s trending in the number one spot on local Twitter) but not for something he’d want to be associated with.

Since his introduction as a PAP candidate on Wednesday (June 24), netizens have been stepping forward with accusations of the 42-year-old’s elitist and selfish attitude.

Anecdotes from his alleged NSmen who served under him, colleagues in Keppel Offshore and Marine (where Lim is a general manager), and even a school mate at Singapore Polytechnic, have gone viral online.

The controversy grew loud enough for PAP not to ignore. In a virtual press conference yesterday (June 26), PAP vice-chairman Masagos Zulkifli addressed the issue and stood by Lim, stating that GE2020 would be a good opportunity for any candidates to redeem themselves if they have done “something in the past”.

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli responds to the press when asked about Ivan Lim Shaw... Posted by AsiaOne on Thursday, June 25, 2020

1st assistant secretary-general Heng Swee Keat is the newest PAP figure to address the issue. Speaking to reporters after his walkabout at West Coast Teban Market this morning (June 27), Heng assured that the party is taking the matter seriously.

"It is very important for us to address this clearly because we expect our candidates to be able to stand up and address these concerns that have been raised about them,” he told reporters.

"If there are any complaints, they should be properly clarified.”

Heng also stated that he'd like to see Lim coming out to clarify the allegations made against him to “hear both sides of the story”. He added that he would like to reach out to the people who made the allegations to get a better understanding of what happened before.

Similar to Masagos’ stance, Heng emphasises that the integrity and character of all PAP candidates are crucial in serving all Singaporeans.

